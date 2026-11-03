MIAMI (WSVN) - A man’s body was found folded inside a residential garbage bin in a Miami neighborhood, leading investigators to a nearby home where they discovered a spent cartridge casing and apparent blood spatter, police said.

Danny Barbee, 70, was identified as the man seen on surveillance video rolling the bin along Northwest 59th Street, according to an arrest report.

Officers and Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to Northwest 14th Avenue and 59th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

A witness told police that four men riding bicycles approached him and suggested he check a nearby garbage bin because a body might be inside.

The witness looked inside and called police.

Investigators said the body was positioned head-down inside the bin. The man had visible trauma near his left eye and blood on his face, according to the report.

Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a high-visibility shirt rolling the bin east before walking back west, police said.

Investigators found suspected blood droplets in front of and on the property, along with wheel tracks leading into the yard.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found a spent cartridge casing and apparent blood spatter on the living room ceiling.

They also found evidence that a bedroom had been wiped down in an apparent attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, according to the report.

Police said additional surveillance footage showed the man leaving on a moped. While investigators were processing the scene, officers spotted Barbee riding a moped nearby and wearing the same clothing seen in the video.

During questioning, Barbee told investigators he had gone to the home to visit a woman with whom he had a relationship, known to him as “Gang Gang.”

arbee said an unknown man arrived and asked whether the victim was there. Barbee said he told the man he did not know, and the man entered the home to look for the victim, according to the report.

Barbee was arrested following a traffic stop at Northwest 18th Avenue and 66th Street and charged with one count of unlawful disposal of a human body and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.