Miami Heat ‘Vice Nights’ specialty license plate goes on sale

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Department of Motor Vehicle is heating up with a new license plate design.

A Miami Heat specialty plate is now available for drivers. The new design mimics the Miami Vice theme.

Motorists can purchase the plate at their local tax collector or tag agency office for $25 in addition to other registration fees.

Proceeds will benefit the Florida Professional Sports Development Trust Fund.

