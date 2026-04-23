MIAMI (WSVN) - A routine test drive turned into a criminal investigation when deputies say a woman drove off with a truck from a Miami-Dade dealership and didn’t return, police said.

Daniela Aguirre, 23, was arrested after deputies said she took the vehicle during a test drive and was later found connected to a car that had been reported stolen.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, the incident occurred Wednesday evening at a Ford dealership located at 9000 NW Seventh Ave.

A salesman told deputies Aguirre visited the dealership to look at a Dodge Ram and took a test drive in a 2021 white Ram truck.

After returning to the lot, the salesman exited the vehicle, at which point Aguirre allegedly moved into the driver’s seat and drove off.

While investigating, deputies conducted a records check on a Ford Fusion that Aguirre had driven to the dealership and left behind.

Authorities said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a separate case.

Deputies later located Aguirre at a location along Northwest Seventh Avenue and took her into custody.

After being advised of her rights, Aguirre told investigators she believed she had permission to take the truck and said she intended to show it to her father.

She also stated she had purchased the Ford Fusion months earlier but had not yet registered it in her name, according to the report.

Aguirre was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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