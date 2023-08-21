AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 60-year-old woman is facing charges of child neglect and battery after she allegedly grabbed a 4-month-old baby out of a stroller at the Aventura Mall, Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Martha Pratt, of Aventura, walked up to a woman and her infant child while they were at the mall with the child’s father. Without warning, Pratt reportedly grabbed the baby by the shirt while the child was inside the stroller.

The mother of the child, attempted to defend her baby and push Pratt away. During this interaction, Pratt allegedly smacked the mother’s right hand, causing her pain and discomfort. The mother’s husband reported that Pratt was yelling obscenities at the scene and expressed intentions to take the baby before fleeing the mall.

Officers were able to locate Martha Pratt in the parking lot of the Aventura Branch Library, adjacent to the Aventura Mall property, based on a clothing description from a lookout order. Pratt was positively identified as the suspect who had allegedly assaulted the baby and the child’s mother. The mother provided a sworn victim statement, while the 4-month-old baby was unable to provide a written statement due to their age.

Martha Pratt was arrested for battery and child neglect, transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident, and reportedly showed no signs of injury or illness during the process.

