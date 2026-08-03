NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing multiple felony charges after police said she threatened her boyfriend with a handgun during a domestic dispute, then escaped from a deputy’s custody while receiving treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital before she was recaptured.

Investigators said 23-year-old Kiara Joseph told officers she had been arguing with her boyfriend over alleged infidelity.

Police said the argument turned physical when Joseph approached the victim as he attempted to leave the residence, struck his arm, slapped his cellphone from his hand and damaged his property.

The two then began striking each other before separating.

A witness told officers Joseph was armed with a handgun during the confrontation and made statements indicating she “would kill everyone,” according to the arrest affidavit.

After her arrest, Joseph was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. While inside an emergency room exam room, deputies said she managed to free herself from her handcuffs.

When a deputy attempted to restrain her again, Joseph allegedly pulled away, resisted and pushed the deputy into a corner before running through the emergency room hallway.

Authorities said a deputy, a corrections officer and a Jackson security officer chased Joseph on foot and took her back into custody a short time later.

She faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, escape and resisting an officer without violence.

A judge found probable cause and set Joseph’s bond at $2,500 for battery on a law enforcement officer, $7,500 for escape and $500 for resisting an officer without violence, for a total bond of $10,500.

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