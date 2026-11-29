WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in West Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, the incident took place on Southwest 25th Street early Sunday morning.

They arrived and discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

7News cameras captured authorities as they blocked off a section of the neighborhood between Southwest 99th Place and 102nd Avenue with crime scene tape as detectives searched for clues.

Deputies said that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital in stable condition.

There has been no word on a suspect or if any arrests have been made, as an investigation is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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