MIAMI (WSVN) - Waymo opened its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to public riders in Miami on Thursday, officially expanding the company’s driverless operations in South Florida.

The service launched with an initial coverage area of about 60 square miles, including neighborhoods such as the Design District, Wynwood, Brickell and Coral Gables.

In a press release, Waymo said it plans to expand service to Miami International Airport in the near future.

Waymo said nearly 10,000 Miami-area residents have already signed up, and new riders will be invited on a rolling basis as the service scales up.

The company said its self-driving system has logged more than 127 million fully autonomous miles and cited safety performance data from area where it already operates.

Waymo said it is working with local organizations to address roadway safety and accessibility needs as the service expands.

Riders can access the service through the Waymo app.

