MIAMI (WSVN) - Waymo’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service is now open to all Miami residents and visitors, no waitlist required, the company announced Wednesday.

The rollout follows a limited launch that drew more than 150,000 riders from an early interest list across Miami and Orlando.

The company is also introducing highway travel to its Miami service, allowing for faster routes across the city, including trips between Coral Gables, Wynwood and Miami Beach using I-95, the Dolphin Expressway and the Palmetto Expressway.

Riders can request early highway access directly through the app. The service is already available in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Waymo says its autonomous driver has been involved in 92% fewer crashes causing serious or fatal injuries compared to human drivers under similar conditions. The company said its Florida operations were tested specifically for regional challenges, including navigating tropical weather.

Anyone can now download the Waymo app and immediately hail a driverless vehicle.

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