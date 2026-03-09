NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse fire in Northwest Miami-Dade is still burning, days later.

The smoke continues to rise from the facility near Northwest 47th Avenue and 207th Drive.

Firefighters said they’ve made significant progress in extinguishing hotspots to regain control of the building for demolition.

The blaze that tore through and burned down the warehouse ignited Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.