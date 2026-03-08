NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews slowly made progress on a large warehouse fire near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line and the Florida Turnpike and put out hotspots to regain control of the site for demolition, while employees returned to the area to assess the damage.

The blaze tore through and collapsed the 300,000-square-foot warehouse near Northwest 47th Avenue and 207th Drive.

Now, the Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse is still smoldering, with crews working to put out nearby fires.

The large fire had consumed the area on Thursday, but officials said the fire is mostly under control.

“The fire is largely contained, but there are hotspots within the structure, and that’s why we’re keeping our crews here on scene,” said Erika Benitez from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR and their partners have worked around the clock since Thursday to put out the warehouse fire.

Employees at the warehouse returned on Friday to retrieve their equipment and vehicles before demolition and further work would begin, according to MDFR.

“Just wait and see what happens,” said an employee.

Others tried to figure out their next steps after the incident.

“We’ve always been a team, and to see that there is still smoke, it’s still heartbreaking,” said employee Nesia Ridley.

However, the smoke and chemicals have made fighting the fire difficult.

The warehouse is owned by Global Warehouse Solutions.

“Our hearts are with our team, their families, and our community after the devastating fire yesterday. We are grateful that everyone is safe, and Global Warehouse Solutions is built on family and strong people,” the company said in a statement. “Together, we will rebuild and come back stronger.”

As the smoke lingers, concerns have grown over hazardous air quality.

“Anybody that’s remotely in this smoke, even a little bit, needs to be on air, this is heavily chemicaled,” said authorities on police scanners.

Officials said that air quality has been put under control.

“Smoke has decreased significantly compared to the past few days.” said Benitez. “We have our partner agencies monitoring air quality to protect both our firefighters and our community.”

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.