MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a altercation at a Walmart that left two people injured, one with a fractured leg, according to police records.

Latoya Denise Jones faces charges of aggravated battery with a weapon, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. She was taken into custody following an investigation by the Miami Gardens Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Walmart located at 17650 NW 2nd Ave. Investigators say Jones met with two individuals to discuss “ongoing relationship issues” when she became agitated. According to the arrest report, Jones retrieved a black handgun from her gray four-door sedan and pointed it at both victims while making verbal threats.

During the confrontation, one victim dropped an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Police allege Jones picked up the phone and kept it.

As the victims attempted to retreat, Jones allegedly entered her vehicle and intentionally drove into them. Both victims were struck; one sustained a fractured left leg, while the second victim suffered injuries to both legs. Jones then fled the scene.

Both victims transported themselves to Jackson North Medical Center for treatment.

Jones is being held without bond and will face a judge Friday.

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