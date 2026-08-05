MIAMI (WSVN) - With the primary election well underway, voters in Miami are facing a choice on the fate of a historic stadium.

As voters in Miami fill out their ballot for the Aug. 18 primary, one decision they will be making is whether to approve a management agreement to restore and manage Miami Marine Stadium.

“A landmark that has been closed for the public for far too long,” said Emi Guerra, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group.

The once-lively stadium, which was constructed in 1963, was abandoned after local leaders declared it unsafe in the wake of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Preservation leaders say this attempt to revitalize the oceanside stadium is more than just saving a building — they believe restoring the stadium would create a new waterfront destination for families, community events and cultural celebrations.

Community leaders say the one-of-a-kind stadium presents a golden opportunity to bolster tourism, support local jobs and preserve a unique and significant piece of Miami’s history.

“We live in right now, what people are looking for is authenticity, and this place has it, and you can’t buy it,” said Don Worth.

In the stadium’s heyday, it played host to thousands attending concerts under the stars, powerboat races and Easter sunrise services.

Among the legendary artists who took the stage for fans at the historic stadium was Jimmy Buffett in 1985.

Supporters of the ballot measure say breathing new life into the stadium would help strengthen the city’s connection to Biscayne Bay for future generations—a dream Jimmy always wished for.

“He made a promise that, not if, but when the stadium was rebuilt, he and the Coral Reefer Band would return and play for free. Sadly, Jimmy will never stand on the stage again, but I know when the music returns, so will he, smiling down with that unmistakable grin, dancing right along with the band and the audience,” said Savannah Buffett, Jimmy’s daughter.

Should voters decide in favor of it, the City of Miami would receive 93% of gross sales of all events held at the renovated stadium after deducting a $33,333 monthly management fee.

The city would also get 85% of all sponsorship revenues as part of the proposed 40-year term.

Global Spectrum, which would partner with the city in the proposed deal, would agree to put up to $10 million toward the restoration of Miami Marine Stadium.

“This has potential to be a beacon on the world stage, representing our city,” said City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo.

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