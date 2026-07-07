MIAMI (WSVN) - The fate of an iconic Miami landmark is at stake after decades of abandonment.

The Miami Marine Stadium building holds decades of history, and now its fate lies in the hands of Miami voters.

For the first time in years, the doors to the historic stadium were opened and offered a rare glimpse inside the iconic structure that has stood empty for decades.

Preservation leaders joined city officials at a news conference held at the stadium, Tuesday morning.

“A landmark that has been closed for the public for far too long,” said a speaker.

Preservation leaders believe this is more than just saving a building. They said restoring the stadium would create a new waterfront destination for families, community events and cultural celebrations, all while boosting tourism, supporting local jobs and preserving a piece of Miami’s history.

“The place that we live in right now, what people are looking for is authenticity, and this place has it, and you can’t buy it,” said a speaker.

The landmark has sat silent for decades, with cracks on the ground and graffiti on the walls, but it could soon get a second chance at life, with its future in the hands of Miami voters.

“It stood here without public use for almost 35 years,” said City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo.

Supporters claim the stadium’s modern design is recognized around the world, and that bringing it back to life would help strengthen Miami’s connection to Biscayne Bay for future generations.

If approved, the venue will be used as a vibrant public space.

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