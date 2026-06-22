MIAMI (WSVN) - Several volunteers came together to create a cleaner community in South Florida.

As part of the “I Clean Because I Care” initiative launched by Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien, residents joined forces Monday morning to clean up Miami.

The group picked up trash bags and hauled away broken tree limbs by the Miami River.

Bastien, who led the cleanup efforts, describe the initiative as a call to action.

“This initiative, ‘I Clean Because I Care,’ is about shared responsibility, community unity, community engagement and community pride. The community feels pride, they feel ownership to the district, the community and the importance of keeping it clean,” said Bastien.

The program, which was initially launched in April, includes several Miami-Dade organizations partnering together to keep district two clean.

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