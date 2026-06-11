MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Mexican national soccer team took the field in their capital city to open the World Cup, fans in South Florida gathered at a watch party to show off their pride.

Fans erupted in cheers at Thrōw Social Miami’s watch party in Wynwood after Mexico scored the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa, Thursday.

As many chanted for Mexico throughout the game, some fans waved Mexican flags while others showed off their pride with Mexican flags painted on their faces.

“Viva México!” said a Mexico fan.

Some fans were eager to show off their gear for the opening match.

“I have my Mexico chain and I have my Mexico t-shirt,” said a Mexico fan.

The Wynwood staple was filled with a sea of red and green as fans of all ages showed up in droves to support their team.

“I love all of the World Cup events going on around the city. It really builds a sense of community, but I’m super excited to watch my country win. Viva México!” said Mexico fan Ashley Venegas.

Although Mexico ultimately won their opening match 2-0, for some fans at the watch party, Thursday’s match meant so much more than a simple victory.

“I’ve been in the U.S. for a long time, but every time I see my flag, the music and today, in Estadio Azteca, I wanted to cry,” said Mexico fan Martha Soto.

The Wynwood venue is just one of 48 stops that are part of a neighborhood-wide scavenger hunt aimed at driving World Cup foot traffic to local businesses conducted by Let’s Wyn Wynwood.

“It is four pillars. We’ve got the 48 country scavenger hunt, we have a soccer ball art trail, we have an international food festival and we have community events like watch parties and youth soccer clinics,” said Wynwood Bid Executive Director William Kelley.

Players taking part in the friendly event accept challenges throughout their neighborhood, gaining points for each game they play in. The grand prize in the competition: two tickets to the bronze final match at Miami Stadium.

“It’s a digital world where you can find side quests and missions all about the World Cup all throughout Wynwood,” said Badger: Operation Gamify founder Alex Kruger-Dobrota.

To take part in the competition, players would need to sign up at letswyn.com.

At each of the designated stops highlighted, players can upload a selfie in front of it to earn points.

“Now, I’m gonna scan the QR code. Boom,” said Kruger-Dobrota.

Once players upload those images and scan the corresponding QR codes, they can climb their way up the leaderboards.

“All your rewards in one place, you can redeem it at any time throughout the end of the World Cup, July 19. Instead of just visiting Wynwood, now you get to play Wynwood,” said Kruger-Dobrota.

Players will also be able to earn several other rewards for completing specific missions, including discounts at certain stores and free merchandise.

For those just looking for the perfect atmosphere to watch the games, Thrōw Social Miami plans to host watch parties for every match in the World Cup.

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