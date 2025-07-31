MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance footage captured a man appearing to shove an elderly woman to the ground following a theft at a grocery store in Miami.

The crime spree went down happened in and outside the Fresco y Más location at 3701 NW 7th St., at around 1:30 p.m. on March 14.

Police arrested 29-year-old Devonta Thomas minutes after the unprovoked attack on the elderly stranger.

According to the police report, employees at the store told officers they saw Thomas walking through the aisles looking at “(meat, alcohol, produce) and began taking multiple from each section of the store.” They told police Thomas then “placed the items in his personal bag.”

As he left the store, an employee can be seen running after Thomas, calling police.

Then, surveillance video from outside the building showed Thomas walking along the exterior of the grocery store. As he walked down the pathway, he’s seen shoving the 75-year-old woman into the wall. She then fell to the ground.

“I need the police right away,” a store employee told dispatchers. “A thief pushed one of my customers on the floor.”

Rescue crews arrived shortly after, but the woman refused treatment.

7News met with the elderly woman, who said she was afraid to do an interview on camera. She revealed she suffered cracks in her spine and ended up in the hospital.

The victim also said she’s afraid to go anywhere alone and, because of the injuries she suffered that day, she now has to use a walker to get around.

Thomas was charged with battery on an elderly person.

According to court records, Thomas was released from jail in April, but has since been arrested again for trespassing a few days later and is currently behind bars awaiting his next day in court.

