SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured a violent chain-reaction wreck that caused a car to slam into a Southwest Miami-Dade home and sent four people to the hospital.

The security footage shows the deafening moment of impact, as the driver of a gray sedan hit a red Nissan minivan near Southwest 139th Avenue and Monroe Street, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A frazzled passenger inside the minivan exited the vehicle, walked toward the Nissan and screamed at those inside.

“What’s wrong with you?! What’s wrong with you?! Are you OK? What’s wrong?” the man from the minivan is heard saying.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the gray car blew through the stop sign, causing the chaotic crash.

Errol Gunter, who lives in the home where the crash took place, spoke with 7News Monday morning.

“My sister told me that she heard a big sound outside, and when they come out, they saw both cars,” he said.

The residents came out of the home to find both drivers injured and the passenger in the gray sedan unconscious.

The surveillance video also shows a woman who appears to know one of the victims rushing in to help in a panic.

“The gray car was coming from that side around 100 miles per hour, hit the red car. Red car hit my dad’s parked vehicle and turned this way, and the gray car went plunging to the front room,” said Gunter.

Detectives said four people were taken to the hospital: three of them in critical condition and the fourth stable.

Gunter said his brother was in a bedroom and his mother was in the living room, inches from where the gray sedan careened toward the residence.

“Every time I think about how close it came to my mom, it’s like my eyes full of water, you know?” he said.

The impact was so severe, the entire front wall of the house is cracked.

7News cameras on Monday captured part of the front wall covered with plywood. The residents of the home said they had to stay with other family members because the structure is unsafe.

Gunter said that, had it not been for the fence and the parked car in his front yard, which lessened the impact, the crash could have been much worse.

“The car has to be replaced, needs to be replaced. If not for that car, the red car would have been, both of them probably would have gone to the living room, and my mom was sitting right here,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed against the driver of the gray car, who remains in the hospital. Neighbors said he lives right around the corner from where the crash took place.

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