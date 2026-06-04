MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen hit-and-run occurred during a routine traffic stop on Miami Beach.

The incident started as a noise citation on Ninth Street, east of Collins Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police said one of their officers was conducting a routine patrol when he approached Anthony Banks, a 26-year-old from Georgia, for loud music coming from his Corvette.

According to the arrest report, Banks was advised about “the City of Miami Beach Loud Music Ordinance.”

The officer then asked Banks for his driver’s license, and despite being told not to move, Banks stated that he was going to just back up his Corvette.

Instead, Banks took off in his Corvette and hit an officer’s patrol car before he bolted.

Video obtained by 7News shows the officer shouting at Banks as he attempted to stop the motorist.

“Stop, stop the [expletive] car,” said an officer as he pulled out his weapon.

A witness described the scene.

“It took the corner and took off,” said the witness.

Several officers arrived at the scene to collect surveillance footage from nearby establishments, including from Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

“I found the footage and shared it with them,” said Novick. “The Corvette smashed into the marked unit.”

According to the license plate readers along the MacArthur Causeway, the Corvette was seen leaving the city.

A bulletin was sent to other agencies, and hours later, City of Miami Police said they found and arrested Banks at the 24/7 Car Wash at Northeast Second Avenue and 29th Street.

Authorities stated that Banks attempted to wash evidence from the Corvette at the 24/7 Car Wash.

Banks remains in jail and is expected to appear in court sometime on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Miami Beach Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

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