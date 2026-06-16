MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Uruguayan fans packed restaurants across South Florida to watch the first match against Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium.

Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw, those gathered inside businesses such as Doña Paulina in Southwest Miami-Dade wore their blue-and-white jerseys with pride.

“At least they tied. At least,” said a fan.

“We had many opportunities, but thank God it’s 1-1. At least it’s not 1-0,” said another fan.

“We should’ve done better. We were expecting better. But one. We have to take it,” said a third fan.

Inside the restaurant, many sang Uruguay’s national anthem and cheered on their team.

“We are going to put them in their place!” said a fan.

Fans said that even though they didn’t win, they remain hopeful that the next match will be a victory.

“Just having them here and representing our Charrúa colors and representing our Celeste. We’re so proud of it and wishing for the best,” said a fan.

The party didn’t only happen in Miami-Dade. Up in Dania Beach, more fans sang and celebrated the first match.

Many told 7News that Uruguay is just getting started and has more to prove during this World Cup.

“We’re the first world champions. We have four stars. Only eight countries in the world have won the World Cup. Uruguay is one of them so we have history,” said a fan.

Uruguay’s next World Cup match is against Cape Verde on Sunday.

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