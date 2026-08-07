CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami fraternity is now under investigation after an alleged hazing incident captured on video.

The video, provided by an anonymous source to the school’s newspaper, shows a man seen lighting another person’s pants on fire, with a trio of topless men tackled into a pool.

“I do not think this is a good idea,” someone can be heard saying as it happens.

The victim was not injured.

The source said that the man whose pants were set on fire was pledging to Phi Delta Theta, in an attempt to join the organization in the upcoming semester.

A second video showed alleged fraternity pledges dressed in matching cheetah print swim trunks crawling on the ground in a single-file line.

The source told the newspaper that the young man participated as part of an act to entertain fraternity members during a sorority philanthropy event.

According to the university’s hazing policy, “Hazing is defined as any intentional, knowing, or reckless act or situation committed on or off campus by a person (whether individually or in concert with other persons) against another person or persons regardless of the willingness of such other person or persons to participate.”

The incident is the second to happen to the University of Miami, after a United States Secret Service Agent was charged in a hazing case involving the Kappa Psi Alpha fraternity, which left one student with serious injuries.

University of Miami officials released a statement regarding the latest hazing incident:

“The University of Miami Dean of Students Office has partnered with the Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters, and we are actively investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Any students or student organizations determined to have violated the University of Miami code of conduct will be held accountable.” The organization was suspended until the start of the semester, on Aug. 17. 7News has reached out to the fraternity chapter for comment on the alleged incident, but have not received a response.

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