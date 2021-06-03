SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station will be testing the facility’s warning sirens.

Those in the Homestead and South Miami-Dade area will likely hear the nuclear power plant’s sirens starting at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

This is a regularly scheduled test that is required as part of the Emergency Management Alert and Notification Alert program. It is done four times a year.

