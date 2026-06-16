WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck knocked down some power lines in West Miami-Dade, Monday night.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center’s new facility, which is under construction, along Northwest 36th Street and 69th Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

7News cameras at the scene captured several downed power lines in the area of the construction site.

It’s unclear how many customers were affected by the outage.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.