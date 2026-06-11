MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people made their way to Miami Beach for a free concert celebrating the official start of the FIFA World Cup.

Several fans enjoyed the sunny weather at Lummus Park on South Beach as they tuned in for the opening match for the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

“I love the game. I’m happy, very happy,” said a Colombian fan.

Mexican fans cheered the loudest as their country came out victorious in the global competition’s first game.

“Been in the park all morning with a bunch of us, like, Mexican people, just such an amazing thing to see everyone together,” said Mexican fan Brenda.

Others were inspired by the strong start by Mexico.

“I think we can do good. They are playing well, they’re playing well, I mean, at least with respect to the opening round definitely,” said a Mexican fan.

Some fans were willing to cheer for Mexico temporarily as part of a house with split allegiances in the tournament.

“I’m Colombian but my husband is Mexican so we go for Mexico today,” said a woman.

Colombian fans also made their way to the beach in droves. Part of that is thanks to a free concert by Colombian singer and icon Carlos Vives to continue the celebration.

“We love Carlos Vives. We’ve been [to] every concert he’s here. That’s why we’re here because today’s no playing Colombia but we play Carlos Vives,” said a Colombian fan.

A symbol of joy for many across South Florida that’s sure to make the perfect way enjoy the official start to the World Cup.

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