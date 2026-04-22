MIAMI (WSVN) - As part of Earth Day celebrations, volunteers in Miami planted a micro forest that allows plants to be self-sustaining in less than three years.

The forest, located at Southwest First Avenue between 25th and 26th roads, will deliver immediate environmental benefits, including increased biodiversity, urban cooling, and carbon absorption according to organizers.

It is part of a project hosted by The Underline that brought together corporate volunteers, community leaders, and environmental advocates to make a positive impact on local areas.

“We also have a ton of great programs and activations that allow people to come out, use the space, learn about all of the innovative ways that we are making this city and South Florida much better,” said Eulois Cleckley, CEO of Friends of the Underline.

Organizers also said this re-forestation will allow those native plant species to grow back 10 times faster.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.