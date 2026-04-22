PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police swarmed a neighborhood in Palmetto Bay after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 168th Street and 92nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured several deputies investigating the area, which has been cordoned off.

MDSO says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m.

The condition of any potential victim involved in the shooting remains unclear.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the circumstances that led up to the reported shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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