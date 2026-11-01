MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old is facing several charges after stabbing another student at his high school on Aug. 31.

The suspect, Carlos Martinez, was caught on camera fighting two other kids at Northwestern Senior High School when police say Martinez stabbed an 18-year-old in the back as they tried to run away.

Martinez is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and educational instruction interference.

The victim has recovered from his injuries.

Two other people were arrested in this conflict.

Martinez is still in jail at this time.

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