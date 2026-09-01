MIAMI (WSVN) - Three individuals were arrested after a violent fight led to a stabbing at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, according to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report from MDSO, 15-year-old Carlos Martinez, who was seen being attacked by two students, had a knife.

He appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday, and prosecutors intend to charge him as an adult.

Authorities said an 18-year-old was stabbed in the back, and a 15-year old received cuts to his hand.

Cellphone video captured two people attacking Martinez by punching, kicking and at one point body slamming him.

Later in the video, students are seen running away through the hallway, but the chaos doesn’t end there. A student is heard saying that Martinez has a weapon.

“He’s got a knife,” said a student.

7News cameras captured one of the students being taken into Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. First responders said the 18-year-old suffered serious injuries but is stable.

Martinez was later taken into custody, and is now facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.

Tuesday morning, students at the school reacted to the violence on campus.

“It’s crazy honestly,” said student Dagna Caceres. “Incidents like this have happened.”

Parents also expressed an increased need for security on campus, and hope to prevent weapons from being used at school.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials released a statement that reads in part:

“The matter was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, subsequently resulting in criminal charges. The District takes the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously and remains committed to maintaining a secure school environment for all.”

The 18-year-old remains at JMH as of Tuesday afternoon.

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