MIAMI (WSVN) - A teacher accused of crossing the line with a student has been granted bond after appearing before a judge.

Forty-six-year-old Leroy Wright stood before a judge after being charged with three felonies following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a student at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

The allegations against Wright were reported via email to the school’s principal.

Wright’s friends and family members claim the accusations made against the 46-year-old are too difficult to believe and they intend to stand by him.

“Well, as a shepherd, what we don’t do is abandon sheep. We stand with them. We don’t condone wrongdoing or awful, ungodly things, but we don’t abandon sheep either. We stand with them and see if there is anything we can do to help out in situations like this,” said Pastor Jim Williams from Lighthouse Worship Center.

Officials have not released many details about the complaint made against Wright or what led up to his arrest.

A statement provided by Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they have begun the process of firing Wright.

“The type of behavior this individual is accused of will not be tolerated, as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The district has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the district.”

While he was granted bond, as of late Wednesday afternoon, he’s still behind bars.

His next court date is May 29.

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