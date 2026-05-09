MIAMI (WSVN) - A teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School is sitting behind bars on Friday night.

Leroy Wright, 46, is accused of sex related crimes against a minor.

Wright was arrested on Friday and is facing three felonies involving sexual conduct with a minor.

A photo from the school’s website listed Wright as Dr. Leroy Wright and part of the teaching faculty.

Wright was taken into custody on Friday afternoon by Miami-Dade Schools Police in Doral.

He’s facing multiple serious charges, including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, and distributing obscene material-harmful to a minor.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, they said they are aware of the arrest .

In a statement by the Miami-Dade County Public Schools shared with 7News, the district said:

“The type of behavior this individual is accused of will not be tolerated, as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The district has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the district.”



Wright will now appear before a judge for a bond hearing.

As of late Friday night, 7News is working to learn more about the allegations against Wright.

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