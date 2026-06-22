MIAMI (WSVN) - Team Scotland’s biggest fans are getting ready to take over the 305 ahead of a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup showdown with Brazil.

The Tartan Army warmed up at Ball & Chain in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Live music greeted customers at the iconic Calle Ocho hotspot.

Outside the bar, the barricades were going up in preparation for the subsequent parade.

Before getting to Little Havana, a quartet of Scottish fans posted a video of them singing along to Will Smith’s “Miami” on TikTok as they drove around.

From Ball & Chain, participants marched over to loanDepot Park to watch the Marlins game.

While the players will battle it out on the pitch, the Brazilian and Scottish fans are seeing who will win partying in Miami — from the samba on the streets to the kilts in the seats.

“I am loving it, honestly,” said a Scottish fan.

“No Scotland, no party, all the time. all the time,” said another Scottish fan.

The Scottish have arrived to South Florida, and they are heating up the party. The Tartan Army have already begin showing up and showing off their kilts — downing beer and enjoying the iconic Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunday.

“This is magical, magical. I’m here with my son and I’ve been to New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, flew back to Washington, Atlanta, come down from Atlanta to Boston, and now we’re in Miami. We’re bringing the party to Miami,” said a Scottish fan.

The Scots went viral for their passion and pure entertainment up in Boston, and on Monday, around 8,000 of them are expected in the Magic City. Many of them will be gathering at Ball & Chain, turning this salsa bar into a sports bar, before marching down to loanDepot Park to catch a true American ball game.

The Scots’ arrival in South Florida inevitably triggers concerns for sunscreen and whether there will be enough beers for all of them, through the management at Ball & Chain has assured 7News there will be plenty of brews and cocktails to go around.

Felipe Braun, Ball & Chain’s general manager, told 7News this is an all-hands-on-deck situation., one that includes ordering more than a dozen kegs of beer and bringing out his full staff for the full crowd expected on Monday afternoon.

“So I had to, like at a 911 emergency, call the breweries and [say], ‘Hey, guys, I need you,’ so they were able to deliver [the beer supplies],” he said. “They’re getting cold, and we’re ready to roll.”

Come Wednesday night, soccer fans will witness a melting pot of culture, joy and passion as Scotland faces Brazil at Miami Stadium, the Miami Gardens venue otherwise known as Hard Rock Stadium.

“They’re super, super happy, they have a super vibe, kind of match our energy,” said Braun. “It’s magical. It’s something that I think is an example, to everyone that is a fan, they should be.”

The kind words from Braun are genuine, even though the Scots are playing his home country of Brazil.

“I think that’s going to be the only thing that I’m not going to be with them, but pretty much, they’re here since Friday, [bringing] their vibe, having beer, having funs, taking pictures with the guests,” he said. “They come all dressed up, so it’s pretty much like, that day, I have to cheer for my team, but every other day, I’m going to cheer for them.”

For a map of the parade route leading to loanDepot Park, click here.

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