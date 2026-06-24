MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From the soccer players to their enthusiastic supporters, the energy at Miami Stadium has picked up significantly ahead of Scotland’s and Brazil’s World Cup match.

Scottish and Brazilian fans have arrived at Miami Stadium for what is expected to be an epic Wednesday.

“It’s an absolute dream to be playing Brazil, absolute. Playing Brazil at the World Cup is the ultimate experience for me,” said a Scottish fan.

“I hope Brazil will be the champion in this Cup. I hope so,” said a Brazilian fan.

The gloomy skies didn’t dampen people’s spirits in the fan zone.

“Miami is like this, raining a lot but stops quickly, and you have, oh my god, I feel like I’m in a sauna now,” said a Brazilian fan.

The Tartan Army showed their pride in Hollywood early Wednesday as they made their way to Miami Gardens for the game.

“No Scotland, no party,” said a member of the Tartan Army.

Brazilians dressed up and showed off their passion, too.

“I think Brazil do a very beautiful game because today you have a very good environment here with a lot of Brazilian fans, and it matters to play today, so it had extra confident and an extra boost to win this game,” said a Brazilian fan.

Scotland and Brazil have battled it out on the pitch four times before.

“Best team in the world who are playing the team who think they’re best in the world, okay? They’ve got the best team, we’ve got the best fans,” said a Scottish fan.

Fans are thrilled to be there and have their predictions on how Scotland and Brazil’s fifth meeting will unfold.

“1-1 would be great, we would love that. 1-1 is a dream for us,” said a Scot fan.

“3-0,” said a Brazilian fan.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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