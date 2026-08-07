MIAMI (WSVN) - The suspect allegedly involved in sucker punching a 61-year-old woman appeared in bond court.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Tavaris Greene, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Greene was charged with felony battery after he seemingly randomly punched a woman while she was walking down a sidewalk in Miami’s Little Havana section.

“Victim sustained a fractured nose, lacerations to her left cheek, and will need sutures,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to his arrest report, he told detectives that he was “having a bad day because he punched someone,” and told them he later smoked synthetic marijuana after returning to home home to take a nap.

The woman was minding her own business while running errands when she was violently attacked, with the incident captured on surveillance video.

Mónica Zapata, who recently opened Calle Ocho Sports Bar near Southwest 10th Avenue, told 7News she found several people huddled around the 61-year-old victim when she arrived at her business on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s just walking, and he leans into her and hits her very hard one time, knocks her down — she hits the floor, her head hits the concrete — and just leaves her there,” said Zapata. “She is bleeding profusely from literally the skin of her face, by her nose, and her nose, she’s dripping blood.”

Zapata immediately called 911 as good Samaritans tried to assist the victim.

“We got her a chair and sat her down until paramedics got here,” said Zapata.

Once Zapata reviewed her surveillance footage, she rallied her staff and other business owners in the area to do what they could to help police find the suspect.

“I start asking the neighbors if their cameras are working, what is it we can do to help the detectives, and apparently this gentleman is new to the area, and he’s been seen walking back and forth, up and down the street, talking to himself,” said Zapata. “There’s children, families that walk up and down the street. I, myself, I’m constantly walking down this area and, you know, you don’t know what to expect.”

7News was told that the victim was in and out of consciousness when she was taken by an ambulance. Her exact condition since the attack is not known.

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