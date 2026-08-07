MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was minding her own business while running errands in Miami’s Little Havana section when she was randomly sucker punched by a stranger. The whole incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

Mónica Zapata, who recently opened Calle Ocho Sports Bar near Southwest 10th Avenue, told 7News she found several people huddled around the 61-year-old victim when she pulled up to her business around noon on Thursday.

When she later looked through her sports bar’s security system, she saw a man swing a fist at the elderly woman, knocking her off her feet before he ran away, heading west along Southwest Eighth Street.

“He’s just walking, and he leans into her and hits her very hard one time, knocks her down — she hits the floor, her head hits the concrete — and just leaves her there,” said Zapata.

The unexpected and violent attack left the 61-year-old writhing in pain and covered with blood on the sidewalk.

“She is bleeding profusely from literally the skin of her face, by her nose, and her nose, she’s dripping blood,” said Zapata.

Zapata immediately called 911 as good Samaritans tried to assist the victim.

“We got her a chair and sat her down until paramedics got here,” said Zapata.

Once Zapata reviewed her surveillance footage, she rallied her staff and other business owners in the area to do what they could to help police find the suspect.

“I start asking the neighbors if their cameras are working, what is it we can do to help the detectives, and apparently this gentleman is new to the area, and he’s been seen walking back and forth, up and down the street, talking to himself,” said Zapata.

Zapata worried something like this could happen to more people if that man remained on the streets.

“There’s children, families that walk up and down the street. I, myself, I’m constantly walking down this area and, you know, you don’t know what to expect,” said Zapata.

According to Miami Police, a suspect identified as 40-year-old Tavaris Greene was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Greene has been charged with battery as he awaits his appearance before a judge in bond court, Friday morning.

The elderly victim’s exact condition is not known.

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