CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video has been released of a deadly shooting after an argument escalated at a Publix Supermarket in Coral Gables.

Security footage obtained by 7News captured the altercation that took place at the grocery line’s lottery ticket line on Feb. 5.

“Someone is shot and killed at the front entrance of a grocery store. That should never happen,” said Justin Shapiro, the attorney representing the victim’s family.

Shots rang out in front of stunned customers and employees.

“And the panic. The customers ran through the front door,” said a witness.

Shapiro represents the family of the late 49-year-old, Franklyn Jose Pineyro.

“It’s the worst nightmare a family can have,” said Shapiro. “This was the rock of the family. This was also the breadwinner of the family, worked hard, came home to his 12-year-old son, paid the bills.”

Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against Publix and the suspect, 51-year-old Osmel Lugo Gutierrez, on behalf of Pineyro’s family.

“I’m holding you with no bond,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Judge Mindy S. Glazer during a court hearing.

According to police, Lugo Gutierrez approached Pineyro. Before the two men exchange words, Gutierrez goes to his waistband and pulls out a gun. The victim takes the bullet.

“He’s shot and killed, steps away from the front entrance door,” said Shapiro.

Pineyro was rushed out of Publix by fire rescue. Gutierrez was led out by police and has been charged with murder.

“There absolutely should’ve been an armed guard,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said there was no sign of an armed guard that night, based on the security footage.

“Number one, they deter something from even beginning, and number two, you can intervene,” he said. “An armed guard has authority. They have training, and they know how to intervene when something like this is escalating.”

An armed guard was on duty at the Publix in Coral Gables, Thursday night.

7News reached out to Publix for comment on the lawsuit. They said they don’t offer comments during open cases.

The family of the victim has created a GoFundMe for those who wish to donate.

