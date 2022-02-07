CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, opened fire during an argument inside of a Publix supermarket in Coral Gables, leaving another man dead.

Fifty-one-year-old Osmel Lugo Gutierrez is locked up and charged with murder following Saturday evening’s deadly encounter.

Coral Gables Police said the incident took place at around 6:15 p.m. inside the grocery store located at 106 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Investigators said Lugo Gutierrez and the victim, identified as 49-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro, got into an argument in the lottery ticket line.

According to the arrest report, just as the altercation was about to get physical, Lugo Gutierrez lifted his T-shirt, “brandished a 9mm Glock 19 pistol from his front waistband, and immediately discharged the firearm once, striking the victim in his chest.”

Pineyro did not survive.

Police said surveillance cameras inside the Public captured the entire incident.

Onlookers at the scene who spoke to 7News on Saturday said the shooting is a stark reminder of just how quickly a simple argument can take a deadly turn.

“Very, very crazy, because I’m at that Publix at least four times a week,” said an area resident. “It’s very alarming, like, you never know, so a small altercation, which is very common in Miami, it can lead to you not returning home.”

A spokesperson for Publix released a statement that reads, “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details.”

A 7News crew met with the victim’s family on Sunday. They’ve asked for privacy.

