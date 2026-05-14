MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video obtained by 7News shows a teen tragedy unfold at a parking garage in Miami.

A week after 18-year-old Jahara Malik was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, surveillance video from the scene shows how the horrific night began.

Earlier in the night on Dec. 20, 2024, Malik is seen smiling outside of an apartment building near Northwest Sixth Court, where her boyfriend at the time, 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar, lived.

The pair are later seen horsing around in the stairwell, with Malik glancing toward the security camera while smiling.

When the couple reached the garage, the night took a dark turn.

Lollar can be seen running out into the garage, appearing to be wounded and clutching his side before heading behind a wall.

Malik is seen moments later turning around the corner in the same direction Lollar just went.

At that moment, surveillance picked up Lollar appearing to shout: “Jahara, don’t!”

A painful scream can be heard echoing through the garage immediately after.

Several Miami Police officers arrived a short time later, where they were seen questioning Malik about what happened.

“He was making me mad. And that’s when I had the knife right here and then he, you know, run into it,” Malik told officers.

Malik appeared overly agitated and demonstrative as she spoke with officers.

“I need him to wake up,” Malik told an officer.

Lollar would later die at the hospital.

More than a year later, Malik pled guilty to manslaughter.

“My son can finally rest in peace knowing that justice was served,” said Nathalie Jean, Lollar’s mother.

The judge would ultimately decide to sentence Malik to 17 years behind bars and five years of probation for fatally stabbing Lollar, who was a football player at Miami Northwestern High School.

Malik was 16-years-old at the time of the stabbing.

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