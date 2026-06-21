SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view captured an elderly man beaten down in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video sent by a viewer showed a person beating up a senior at the Cao Bakery off Coral Way.

Police said a string of armed carjackings and robberies across the area sent several people to the hospital.

Authorities identified the person behind them as 33-year-old Alejandro Martinez.

Martinez faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery, and carjacking.

One of the incidents he’s accused of involves a 7-Eleven gas station near Southwest 137th Avenue and 56th Street.

Video exclusively obtained by 7News shows a man covered in blood and holding his neck, begging for help just moments after being attacked.

He and another victim are expected to be okay.

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