SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of armed carjackings and robberies across Southwest Miami-Dade sent several people to the hospital and led deputies to take one person into custody, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sherif’s Office, the violent chain of events began when deputies found a man beaten and stabbed near a Papa Johns’ at the intersection of Southwest 67th Avenue and 40th Street, at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives said the man’s car was stolen by his attacker.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

A short while later, investigators said, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven near Southwest 137th Avenue and 56th Street, as well as a gas station near Southwest 157th Avenue and 88th Street.

Rescue crews transported the victims in both of these incidents to the hospital, and they are expected to be OK.

As they intensified their search for the person responsible, deputies ended up at a shopping center near Southwest 152nd Avenue and 72nd Street. It was there where, detectives said, they found one of the stolen cars, as well as a man who matched the description of the person they were looking for.

After a brief pursuit on foot, the subject ended up in handcuffs.

Detectives at this scene were seen collecting evidence as two cars were towed away.

It’s unclear whether the subject who was detained was responsible for all of the incidents or whether other people were involved, as MDSO’s Robbery Unit continues to investigate these carjackings and robberies.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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