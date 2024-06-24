SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town of Surfside is commemorating the third anniversary of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, a tragedy that claimed 98 lives on June 24, 2021.

The anniversary began with a torch lighting ceremony at 1:22 a.m. Monday, where family members were joined by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other first responders to reflect on the exact moment the building fell.

“Its not just a yearly remembrance, it’s a daily remembrance. And that’s the difference when an incident happens your backyard,” said one first responder at the ceremony. “We’ve begun to heal and I’ll use the word heal because many people are finally walking with smiles. They’re getting up and meeting friends, families, just trying to move on with their lives.”

A remembrance will also be held at 10 a.m.on the 100 block of 88th Street, the planned site of the Surfside Memorial. The ceremony will be led by Rabbi Yossi Harlig of the Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest, and a Miami-Dade Police chaplain. They plan on saying prayers for the victims and their families.

Federal investigators have pointed to structural integrity issues as a cause of the collapse, but definitive answers remain elusive for many affected families.

Plans are underway to rebuild a luxury tower on the site, with a memorial to the victims adjacent to it, ensuring that the tragedy is never forgotten.

