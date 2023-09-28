SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Surfside commission voted 3-1 in favor of approving a luxury condo site plan for the location once occupied by the ill-fated Champlain Towers South. The contentious meeting saw intense exchanges between Commissioner Nelly Velasquez and Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who has been accused of voicing racially insensitive comments towards Velasquez.

Emotions ran high as former and current commissioners, Surfside residents, and the families of the victims turned out to protest the proposal. They gathered outside the chambers, voicing their concerns and demanding respect in the wake of the devastating tragedy that claimed 98 lives on June 24th, 2021.

On Wednesday evening, developers presented detailed modifications to their plan, emphasizing compliance.

According to the new proposal, trash collection would be relocated to the basement of the new building, with trucks still coming up on Collins Avenue to the intersection of 88th Street, where a memorial will be built.

The loading dock and service area were slightly adjusted, with additional restrictions to limit activity on 88th Street, especially around the anniversary of the tragedy. However, families of the victims argued that these changes were insufficient and called on commissioners to compel developers to redesign their plan once more.

“We’re simply asking why the loading docks and trash trucks must conflict with our pain on Collins Avenue,” Martin Langesfeld, who himself lost family members in the tragic collapse.

The decision to move forward with the luxury condo plan marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to rebuild and commemorate the lives lost at Champlain Towers South. While the vote signifies progress, it also underscores the deep divisions and emotional wounds that persist in Surfside.

