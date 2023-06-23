SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Saturday, the residents of Surfside will solemnly observe a heartbreaking milestone as they commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, an agonizing event that claimed the lives of 98 individuals.

In the wake of the devastating collapse, rescue crews from across the nation, and even as far away as Israel, rallied together to aid in the extensive rescue effort. Their tireless commitment to saving lives amidst the rubble was a testament to the resilience and compassion of humanity.

Recently released findings from federal investigators, following a comprehensive analysis, revealed that the swimming deck, which tragically gave way, failed to meet the original safety standards. This disheartening revelation came almost a year after a judge approved a monumental $1 billion settlement for the victims and survivors, seeking to provide some measure of justice and support.

As the nation prepares to remember the lives lost and the survivors forever impacted by this tragedy, elected officials will join the survivors in organizing memorial events.

These memorial services will commence after midnight and continue into Saturday morning, serving as a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity that emerged from the depths of sorrow.

The Surfside community, still grappling with the profound grief of the Champlain Towers South collapse, stands together to honor the memory of those who perished. Through these memorials, they seek solace, strength, and a collective commitment to ensuring that such a devastating tragedy never occurs again.

This catastrophic incident stands as one of the deadliest structure collapses in the history of the United States.

