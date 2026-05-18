WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school played some basketball to promote healthy hearts.

High schoolers at Belen Jesuit Prep in West Miami-Dade held a basketball tournament this past weekend as part of the American Heart Association’s “American Heart Challenge.”

It encourages students at schools across the country to organize events to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.

During the event, students raised around $2,000 for the organization.

Additionally, students got CPR training from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

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