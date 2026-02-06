MIAMI (WSVN) - The stepbrother of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, the Florida cheerleader found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship, arrived to a Miami federal courthouse on Friday in connection to the case.

7News cameras were rolling when 16-year-old Timothy Hudson walked toward the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building wearing a cap and camouflage hoodie and flanked by his attorney.

The sealed proceedings are in connection to Kepner’s murder that occurred on Nov. 7 aboard the ship that sailed from Miami. It has since been ruled a homicide, according to a copy of her death certificate.

Federal agents and other officials boarded the cruise following the incident and removed Kepner’s body as they began their investigation.

Weeks after the murder, Hudson was identified as a suspect in her death, according to court documents filed by his parents.

But on Friday, inside the courtroom, the teen remained tight-lipped and his legal team intervened as 7News questioned him on whether or not he killed Kepner.

7News has learned Hudson will be able to return home after his proceedings.

