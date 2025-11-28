MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - People across South Florida wrapped up their Thanksgiving feasts and jumped in line to hunt for major Black Friday deals in stores.

“We’re stealing deals, let’s get it,” said Kevin Bowe, a Black Friday shopper.

Hundreds of holiday shoppers waited outside the BrandsMart USA in Opa-locka before doors opened, Thursday.

“Today is really our Super Bowl, the doorbusters and the biggest savings of the years,” said BrandsMart USA’s vice president of marketing Hansel Lopez.

Lopez says his role feels more important than ever to deliver affordable deals for customers following a yearlong struggle across the country with rising inflation concerns, tariff uncertainty and shaky consumer confidence at times.

“Especially now with economic uncertainty, and certain household, we want to kid of be that supports to families that are looking for a good deal,” he said.

Despite the economic uncertainty, consumer spending is up 8% compared to last year, reaching nearly $79 billion just in the month of November.

Shoppers like Bowe snagged what they were looking and still have other deals in their sights.

“Still doing a lot of shopping,” said Bowe. “It ain’t over yet.”

According to Lopez, some deals offered by BrandsMart USA on items like kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, furniture and even e-bikes are like a “double steal.”

“We have two washer dryers, one Whirlpool, one Samsung. If you buy the washer, you get the dryer for free, like, come on, you can’t beat that,” said Lopez.

With deals as enticing as that, Jacob Peralta and his family can’t turn it down.

“We’re trying to get as much stuff as we can,” said Peralta.

Meanwhile, others hit the stores with a different purpose, focusing on what they can get to give to others who need it more.

“These are going to Jamaica for the victims of Hurricane Melissa. When I saw they were open today 4 to midnight, I said, ‘That’s it. I’ve got to go and get this stuff. We’ve got to be able to help,'” said Julie Jones, who was shopping for supplies to send to Hurricane Melissa survivors.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.