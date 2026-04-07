SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Islamic leaders are speaking out after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law, allowing the government to label groups as domestic or foreign terrorist organizations and expel student groups that support them.

Officials from the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a meeting in Sunrise on Tuesday, where they say the law is anti-Muslim and anti-Sharia law, referring to the legal code outlined in the Quran.

CAIR officials spoke out against the signing of the new law, saying it raises concerns about free speech, freedom of religion, and due process. They called the governor’s signature “draconian.”

“Sharia can’t be imposed, and no one is trying to impose it. When it’s being presented like this, there’s a clear message, at least from these lawmakers, that Florida Muslims are not welcome in Florida. That’s their message,” said Omar Saleh from CAIR.

DeSantis signed the law on Monday, citing a shooting last March in Virginia that left one dead and two wounded, with the shooter having ties to the Islamic State group and radical Islam.

“So this will help the State of Florida protect you. It will help us protect your tax dollars, it’ll help us protect things that should not be happening in the United States of America,” said DeSantis. “We have got to stop as a country importing people that reject the values of this country.”

Florida House Bill 1473 will:

Prohibit court from applying religious or foreign law

Specifically mentions Sharia Law

A new Chief Of Domestic Security will have the power to designate a group as a “domestic or foreign terrorist organization” with the approval of the governor and majority of cabinet



The new law also spells out new rules regarding the terrorist organization designation, including bans on receiving public funds, expulsions for students who join such groups, and, in some cases, criminal penalties.

However, CAIR, already embroiled in a fight with the DeSantis administration over its previous label as a terrorist organization, said that the law gives too much power to a few people to decide on what groups can be labeled terrorist organizations.

“Imagine a woman, pro abortion? I say ‘Oh, you’re a terrorist.’ LGBTQ? ‘Oh, you’re a terrorist.’ Black? ‘You’re a terrorist.’ What is the evidence you have that says I’m a terrorist? ‘[Florida House Bill 1473], there’s a law that we passed, we cannot show you that evidence,'” said Wilfredo Ruiz.

“We respect the laws that are already in this country, which are the best in the whole world. It’s just a matter of a gross misunderstanding, or maybe some other ulterior motives,” said Yunes Ismail of the South Florida Muslim Federation.

The new law will go into effect in July. Officials are expected to challenge the law in court.

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