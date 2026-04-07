HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and charged one day after a shooting that rocked the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood sent fellow rapper Offset to the hospital, police said.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tian Jaden Merritt, faces charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a license in the aftermath of Monday night’s shooting in the hotel’s valet area.

According to reports, Lil Tjay, 24, and Offset, 34, were together at the casino. However, Lil Tjay’s attorney told 7News his client has not been charged in connection to the shooting.

Seminole Police responded to the scene of the shooting at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade shows a man being pulled away while yelling and another man held down on the ground by police.

Seminole Police said two people were detained but have not provided further details.

As for Offset, he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he continues to recover. A spokesperson for the rapper said he “is stable and closely being monitored.”

Offset was part of a rap trio called Migos, but it was disbanded after his cousin Takeoff was shot and killed in 2022. Offset was also married to rapper Cardi B for several years, and they have three children together.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.