HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were detained following a shooting outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that sent the rapper Offset to the hospital.

Seminole Police officers responded to the hotel’s valet area at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the shooting left an individual suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to a spokesperson for Offset, the 34-year-old rapper was the person who was shot.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The rapper’s spokesperson said he “is stable and closely being monitored.”

Video from Only in Dade shows commotion in the valet section and the subjects taken away by officers.

An investigation is underway into how the shooting unfolded.

Police said there is no threat to the public and hotel operations continue as normal.

Offset was married to fellow rapper Cardi B for several years and have three children together. He was part of the trio Migos that was disbanded when member Takeoff, Offset’s cousin, was shot and killed in 2022.

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