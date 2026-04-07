A Martin County property management bookkeeper is wanted on more than 120 charges after investigators say she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from local homeowners associations and used the stolen funds to pay for plastic surgery, shopping and vacations.

Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, 46, who worked as a bookkeeper for Avant-Garde Property Management, faces two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments and 59 counts of embezzlement.

Her total bond has been set at $1.35 million.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts she managed over an extended period and concealed the thefts by creating fictitious invoices, falsifying ledger entries and forging the signatures of authorized account holders.

Investigators identified two victim associations at this time: Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

The suspected fraud was reported to authorities by the HOAs themselves.

Gonzalez is believed to be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or any HOA that believes it may have been victimized in a similar scheme, is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.