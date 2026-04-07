HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old Miami woman was arrested April 6, 2026, on felony charges related to the possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material. Arianna Caraballo faces counts of sexual performance by a child and the transmission of child pornography following a forensic investigation by the Homestead Police Department.

The charges stems from a forensic review of a mobile phone seized during a separate child abuse investigation involving Caraballo in November 2025. Authorities allege that Caraballo possessed and distributed explicit videos of a victim who was 13 years old at the time the footage was recorded.

The investigation into the digital material began following Caraballo’s initial arrest on Nov. 19, 2025. In that incident, she was charged with one count of child abuse against the same victim. During the initial child abuse probe, investigators became concerned that Caraballo possessed explicit videos of the victim and intended to share them with others. Homestead police seized Caraballo’s phone and later obtained a search warrant to perform a forensic analysis. The subsequent review of the forensic reports revealed two separate videos, each approximately 16 seconds in length. The victim was 13 years old at the time the recordings were made. According to the arrest affidavit, forensic evidence showed that Caraballo sent one of the videos, which depicted the victim touching herself, into a group chat. The report also indicated that Caraballo received a second video, which showed the victim digitally penetrating herself, from a sister. On April 6, 2026, the victim met with investigators at the Homestead Police Department and identified herself as the person depicted in both videos. Following this identification, members of the Homestead Community Stabilization Team located Caraballo and she was taken into custody without incident.

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