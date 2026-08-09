AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - As the back to school countdown gets closer, many South Florida organizations helped parents with last minute back to school shopping at multiple events.

At Aventura Mall, families stocked up on clothes, shoes, and school supplies before the start of the school year.

“I went on a trip, for like a week and a half. I don’t really have much time, I just came back last week,” said a shopper.

“Some socks I wanted were sold out, so I’m going to have to get those online,” said another shopper.

Broward County students return to school on Monday, while Miami-Dade students return on Thursday.

“We’re just grabbing what we can,” said a shopper.

Across South Florida, community organizations are helping families with their back-to-school lists.

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, thousands of students received brand new uniforms, backpacks, sneakers and school supplies during Style Saves’ annual back-to-school giveaway.

“We’re going to be hosting around 10,000 students, so around 20,000 people through the day,” said Isabella Grutman, vice president of Style Saves.

“You can see that this is a labor of love, everything that we pass out to the students is brand new, manufactured and produced by Style Saves,” said Rachael Saiger, president of Style Saves.

They also got fresh haircuts, food and fun before heading back to the classroom.

“I’m looking forward to many more events, and the first day of school as well,” said an attendee.

“I’m here every year, they have a lot of activities and stuff, and it helps provide offset with the economic [situation] and stuff like that,” said another attendee.

In Fort Lauderdale, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County helped children by distributing more than 500 pairs of new sneakers.

“The importance of today’s event is really to, A: get our kids excited about returning to school, and B: make sure that they have everything they need to start the school year off right,” said Malina Mendez, the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward.

There are only a few more days until the start of school, so it is recommended to get supplies while they last.

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